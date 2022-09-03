Lab under India-Taiwan partnership inaugurated at Chitkara University

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 2

Working towards the achievement of goal of “Sustainable cities and communities”, Chitkara University has established a Sustainable Smart City Research Lab with support from the National Science and Technology Council and the National Chung Cheng University of Taiwan.

The lab has been established as part of a four-year project with the objective of developing an “International Competence” in terms of both AI techniques as well as on-site deployment. There is a definitive plan to deploy at least one application in at least one city of India, for which the project coordinators have chosen Chandigarh.

One of the important goals of the research lab is to establish a connection with the Chandigarh Administration and try to implement sustainable smart city applications in Chandigarh, including environment pollution detection and smart traffic management.

At the heart of the UN’s blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet are 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs), which are an urgent call for action by all developed and developing countries in a global partnership. Chitkara University has been diligently contributing towards achieving these goals and has been awarded numerous times.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, reiterated her commitment towards areas of research which should benefit humanity.

