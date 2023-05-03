 Labour Day celebrated : The Tribune India

school notes

Labour Day celebrated

Labour Day celebrated

School support staff being honoured.



The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Labour Day by holding a special morning assembly dedicated to the support staff members. A special prayer and song was prepared by the school choir and the music department. Students dedicated poems, sang songs and also shared their thoughts. Also, a handmade token of gratitude was given to all “didis and bhaiyas” by the student council of the school. The day ended with a lunch party for them.

Hansraj Public, Panchkula

The school celebrated Labour Day to honour workers for their contribution towards the society. A special assembly was organised to sensitise students to the dignity of labour. A special ‘havan’ was performed for the welfare of workers of the school. Beautiful cards made by children expressing gratitude were handed over to them.

KV, Air Force Station, High Grounds

The NSS unit of the school celebrated Labour Day under the guidance of Principal Gurpreet Singh. Sweepers, gatekeepers and watchman were felicitated with gifts on the occasion. Fareen Bano of class X-B presented a self-composed poem on Labour Day.

PML SD Public, Sec 32, Chandigarh

The ‘Library month’ was celebrated with much aplomb at the school. Students of classes I and II enjoyed their ‘Reading a passage’ activity. Innovative ‘Word Puzzles’ led to vocabulary enrichment and development of communication skills of the students of classes III to VIII. Students of classes IX and X were shown a documentary on Aryabhatta, a renowned mathematician and astronomer.

Saupin’s, Sector 32, Chandigarh

Labor Day was celebrated at the school. Students of primary classes made cards for the service staff to express their appreciation for the work they do. A play was also organised for their entertainment and refreshments were served to them.

Guru Nanak Foundation Public, Mohali

A special assembly was conducted by students on Labour Day. A speech was delivered and poems recited. Various competitions were held such as poem recitation for classes III to V, slogan writing for classes VI to VIII and poster-making for classes IX and XI to mark the day.

Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec-40

The NSS wing, Eco Club and the Social Science Department of the school celebrated Labour Day. Students came up with an array of activities like group song, dances, poems, a skit and a PowerPoint presentation to make students aware of crucial role the service staff play to run the school.

Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school observed Labour Day to encourage its support staff. New uniforms along with refreshments were distributed among them. Principal Manisha Dogra also praised them for their efficiency. A special morning assembly was held in which students of class X presented a short skit on the importance of support staff in the working of any institution.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

NSS volunteers at the school organised a special celebration on Labour Day. Students planned a programme and extended their gratitude to the helpers for their valuable services. They arranged fun games and Thank You cards for them.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

'No video of sexual misconduct has reached us'; Punjab CM alleges Sukhpal Khaira is drawing 'political mileage' by 'wrongly accusing minister'

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

3
Punjab

Punjab offices function from 7.30 am to save power; CM Bhagwant Mann among first to arrive in office

4
Punjab

‘Sikh 100’ list: SGPC chief Harjinder Dhami, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann debut at 3rd and 4th spot

5
Trending

Ukraine apologises for Goddess Kali cartoon; govt removes Defence Ministry's controversial tweet

6
Nation

Single mother wins case to get father's name removed from son's passport

7
Nation

Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL against release of 'The Kerala Story'

8
Nation

'Modi surname' case: No interim relief to Rahul Gandhi; Gujarat HC to pass order post summer vacation

9
Delhi

Raghav Chadha's name figures in ED's supplementary chargesheet in Delhi excise policy 'scam'

10
Nation

Sharad Pawar announces decision to step down as NCP president, forms panel to name successor

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it
Haryana

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it

Morinda sacrilege accused dies in Mansa civil hospital
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel
Features

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel

Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Top News

Sharad Pawar resigns as NCP chief, later agrees to rethink

Sharad Pawar resigns as NCP chief, later agrees to rethink

Development comes days after nephew Ajit denied buzz about g...

Raghav Chadha’s name figures in ED excise scam chargesheet

Raghav Chadha’s name figures in ED excise scam chargesheet

No relief for Rahul, Gujarat HC posts plea after vacation

No relief for Rahul, Gujarat HC posts plea after vacation

interim protection in defamation case declined

Congress manifesto promises to ban Bajrang Dal, restore 4% Muslim quota

Congress manifesto promises to ban Bajrang Dal, restore 4% Muslim quota

PM takes swipe, says bid to ‘lock up Bajrangbali’

Go First files for insolvency, cancels all flights for 3 days

Go First files for insolvency, cancels all flights for 3 days


Cities

View All

Day 1: Only few applicants turn up at offices in Amritsar till 10 am

Day 1: Only few applicants turn up at offices in Amritsar till 10 am

Main shooter in Chheharta firing case held with pistol

DC conducts surprise check in Tarn Taran

Mandi Board officials accused of issuing wrong licences at Vallah in Amritsar

6 LMT wheat arrives in mandis in Amritsar

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Clear Rs 1.75 crore dues: Chandigarh to CITCO in demand notice

Clear Rs 1.75 crore dues: Chandigarh to CITCO in demand notice

May sees back-to-back lows, max temp slides to 24.3 °C in Chandigarh

Tertiary treated water to irrigate all 1,800 parks across Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board cancels allotment of 2 units for running liquor vend in Mauli Jagran

Land Acquisition: Patwari among 8 land in Punjab Vigilance Bureau net over multi-crore compensation fraud

MCD revenue receipts up by 22%

MCD revenue receipts up by 22%

DSGMC forms 3-member committee to probe fraud

Biometric test blows lid off fraud, 2 held

Body stuffed in delivery bag found in Najafgarh drain

Partition Museum set for inauguration on May 18

Office timings changed, but footfall after 9 am

Office timings changed, but footfall after 9 am

23 come late in Nawanshahr; reply sought

Mahila Kisan Union to boycott AAP, BJP

One dies of Covid, 11 more positive

Health Minister donates portion of house for wellness centre

8 first responders at gas leak site to be honoured

8 first responders at gas leak site to be honoured

PPCB completes inspection of area

Increase compensation amount to Rs 50L: Ex-MLA

Property fraud victim gets justice

Civil Surgeon’s office staff in upbeat mood

Clash in office, school timings triggers traffic jams across Patiala

Clash in office, school timings triggers traffic jams across Patiala

65 students given merit certificates in Patiala

2 members of gang involved in sale of fake currency held

Health Department gears up to curb vector-borne diseases in Patiala district

8-year-old missing child found near gurdwara