Labour Day celebrated

The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Labour Day by holding a special morning assembly dedicated to the support staff members. A special prayer and song was prepared by the school choir and the music department. Students dedicated poems, sang songs and also shared their thoughts. Also, a handmade token of gratitude was given to all “didis and bhaiyas” by the student council of the school. The day ended with a lunch party for them.

Hansraj Public, Panchkula

The school celebrated Labour Day to honour workers for their contribution towards the society. A special assembly was organised to sensitise students to the dignity of labour. A special ‘havan’ was performed for the welfare of workers of the school. Beautiful cards made by children expressing gratitude were handed over to them.

KV, Air Force Station, High Grounds

The NSS unit of the school celebrated Labour Day under the guidance of Principal Gurpreet Singh. Sweepers, gatekeepers and watchman were felicitated with gifts on the occasion. Fareen Bano of class X-B presented a self-composed poem on Labour Day.

PML SD Public, Sec 32, Chandigarh

The ‘Library month’ was celebrated with much aplomb at the school. Students of classes I and II enjoyed their ‘Reading a passage’ activity. Innovative ‘Word Puzzles’ led to vocabulary enrichment and development of communication skills of the students of classes III to VIII. Students of classes IX and X were shown a documentary on Aryabhatta, a renowned mathematician and astronomer.

Saupin’s, Sector 32, Chandigarh

Labor Day was celebrated at the school. Students of primary classes made cards for the service staff to express their appreciation for the work they do. A play was also organised for their entertainment and refreshments were served to them.

Guru Nanak Foundation Public, Mohali

A special assembly was conducted by students on Labour Day. A speech was delivered and poems recited. Various competitions were held such as poem recitation for classes III to V, slogan writing for classes VI to VIII and poster-making for classes IX and XI to mark the day.

Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec-40

The NSS wing, Eco Club and the Social Science Department of the school celebrated Labour Day. Students came up with an array of activities like group song, dances, poems, a skit and a PowerPoint presentation to make students aware of crucial role the service staff play to run the school.

Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school observed Labour Day to encourage its support staff. New uniforms along with refreshments were distributed among them. Principal Manisha Dogra also praised them for their efficiency. A special morning assembly was held in which students of class X presented a short skit on the importance of support staff in the working of any institution.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

NSS volunteers at the school organised a special celebration on Labour Day. Students planned a programme and extended their gratitude to the helpers for their valuable services. They arranged fun games and Thank You cards for them.