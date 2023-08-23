Labour Minister holds meet with department officials

Panchkula, August 22
Haryana’s Labour and Employment Minister Anoop Dhanak today chaired a review meeting with officials of the Labour Department in Panchkula.
The meeting covered a range of vital topics, including the current budget announcement, the Chief Minister’s initiatives, preparations for the fast-approaching Haryana Labour Day (on September 17), legislative sessions and matters concerning the Labour Welfare Board, among others.
Principal Secretary of the Labor Department Anurag Agrawal and Labor Commissioner Maniram Sharma were present on the occasion.
Dhanak seemed confident that Haryana Labour Day would be celebrated with much pomp and show this year.
Dhanak added that on the occasion of Vishwakarma Day, the Labour Excellence Awards, the Labour Hero Awards for Men, the Labour Heroine Awards for Women and awards for dedicated workers contributing to the growth of the state would be given away.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is all set for touchdown on moon
The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan...
Indian diaspora in US eagerly awaits Chandrayaan-3's moon landing, says it will propel India to be global leader in space tech
ISRO’s ambitious third moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander M...
17 killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram
Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 work...
Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Education Minister Harjot Bains announced this