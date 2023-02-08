Labourer clubbed to death, co-worker held

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 7

A drunken brawl between two labourers at an under-construction house in Sector 117 turned ugly after Rajbir, 26, was fatally wounded after being hit in the head allegedly by co-worker Ajay, 25, with an iron rod on Sunday night. Ajay, who fled the scene after the crime, was arrested today.

Rajbir succumbed to his injuries on Monday. His family members approached the police, who filed a murder case and launched a search for the suspect.

The police said both were residents of Mansa Devi Complex, Panchkula, and working here as painters at a house. The two were staying together and had allegedly consumed liquor after work and arguments ensued.

Ajay has been booked under Section 302 of the IPC at the Balongi police station.

Balongi SHO Parivinkal Grewal said: “We have recovered the weapon used in the crime. Ajay fled the scene but was arrested today. He will be produced in court tomorrow.”

