Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 31

A labourer was killed and another injured after a building, which was under construction, collapsed in Sector 126, Chajju Majra, Kharar, this evening.

Will probe quality of material: SP

Eleven persons were working in the building. The showroom owner has been identified as Leena Kalra, wife of Tarun Kalra. It seems that the roofs were being laid in a haste. The quality of construction material, too, needs to be probed. — Navpreet Singh Virk, SP (Rural)