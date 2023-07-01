Labourer dies in drunken brawl at Kharar

Mohali, June 30
A drunken brawl between two labourers led to the death of a Bihar youth in Global City, Harlalpur, Kharar.
The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar, 35, a resident of Harlalpur, who used to work as a labourer for a construction contractor.
On June 28, Ajay and Vijay Kumar, 32, a Jharkhand labourer, consumed liquor together in the morning and later had a brawl. The duo was separated but Vijay threatened Ajay of dire consequences. The next morning, complainant Rajesh Ram saw Vijay near cremation ground with a blood-stained shirt. Later, he went to the victim Ajay’s shanty, he found him lying on the ground with several injury marks. Cops were informed after which Vijay was arrested.
