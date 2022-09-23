Labourer killed as shed collapses at rice sheller in Lalru

Mohali, September 22
A labourer was killed and two were severely injured when the shed of a rice sheller collapsed during a thunderstorm at Basoli village, near here, last night.
The deceased has been identified as Rishipal (35), a resident of Basoli. He is survived by his wife and three children. Mahavir and Balwant were injured. Around 30 labourers had a narrow escape as they were rescued by people with the help of a crane.
The shed of Swastik Rice Sheller on the Rani Majra Road, Basoli, was recently constructed. Local residents have demanded a probe to find whether inferior material was used in the construction of the shed.
The owner of the shed said: “We immediately took the injured labourers to the Dera Bassi hospital, where Rishipal died. The sheller was not functional yet. New machines kept under it have been damaged.”
The police are investigating the matter.
