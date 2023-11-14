Ladies golf c'ship tees off today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 13

The 29th Punjab Open Ladies Golf Championship will be held at the Chandigarh Golf Club from November 14.

A part of the ladies’ golf tour, which has tournaments hosted in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Noida, Bangalore and other cities in India, the championship will be a three-day event, and the cut applied after two rounds (36 holes). Over a 100 female golfers are expected to participate in this edition of the tournament. This year, a total of 20 juniors will participate in the event.

