Ladies golf c'ship tees off today

Chandigarh, November 13
The 29th Punjab Open Ladies Golf Championship will be held at the Chandigarh Golf Club from November 14.
A part of the ladies’ golf tour, which has tournaments hosted in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Noida, Bangalore and other cities in India, the championship will be a three-day event, and the cut applied after two rounds (36 holes). Over a 100 female golfers are expected to participate in this edition of the tournament. This year, a total of 20 juniors will participate in the event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi gas chamber again as ban on Diwali crackers goes up in smoke
AQI ‘severe’ in several parts | Odd-even on cards
Post Diwali, air quality dips in most cities across Haryana
AQI hovered around ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ during the past 24 ...