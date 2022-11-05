Lahore graduate oldest at Panjab University meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 4

Narinder Singh Swaraj, who graduated from Law College, Lahore, in 1947, was the oldest alumnus to attend the PU meet today. The 97-year-old was accompanied by his daughter.

Born in 1925 in present-day Haryana, Swaraj retired as a Sessions Judge in 1980. He had done his schooling from Lahore.

“I wish I could take him to Lahore someday to show him the place where he grew up and spent most part of his schooling. He has fond memories of his old times in Lahore,” said his daughter Harmohan Kaur.

Swaraj had joined three-year law course in 1944 in Lahore, but it became difficult for him to complete the final year as riots had already started by then.

Swaraj’s father, being a landlord of his village, had to send two gunmen along with his son for him to appear in the final exams and complete his degree.

“My grandfather was very particular about studies and my father completed the law course well in time before the riots got worse and Partition happened,” she adds.