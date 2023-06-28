Lake Sports Complex restaurant service closed

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, June 27

Chandigarh Sports Council has terminated the contract for running the restaurant at the Lake Sports Complex due to non-payment of the rent by the contractor.

While eatery has been shut for the members, the process to find a new contractor through tendering is likely to take nearly a month. However, the bar will remain open.

“Owing to the non-payment of the rent on the part of catering at the Lake Sports Complex, the contract of Asmi Industries has been terminated from June 23. The services of the restaurant will remain closed till further orders,” stated an order by the general manager of the complex.

Meanwhile, the council has started the process of blacklisting the company. “The contractor had failed to pay the rent for February, March, April and later for June. We have taken the decision after considering all legal aspects,” said an official concerned.

“We have recovered the amount (the rent) through the bank guarantee submitted by the contractor. The move to blacklist the contractor has been initiated. The authorities will start all legal and criminal proceedings. The company is also an accused in some cheque bounce cases,” said Sorabh Kumar Arora, Director, Chandigarh Sports Department, and secretary, Chandigarh Sports Council.

DEO blacklisted

company last month

The same contractor was earlier given a majority of tenders of the Sports Department. In one such tender, he was allotted a contract to outsource employees. However, he was accused of not releasing their salaries on time. “The matter of realising the salaries was resolved to some extent. We have initiated the proceedings to blacklist the company from this venture too,” added Arora.

The same company was blacklisted last month by the District Education Officer (DEO) after finding it guilty of not depositing salaries and EPF of the employees concerned.

Meanwhile, the contractor remained unavailable for comment.

In February 2021, the UT Administration had received a record bid to run the restaurant, after the previous contractor quit the business owing to the Covid pandemic in 2020. The contractor made a bid of Rs 5.11 lakh per month (against the reserve amount of Rs 3 lakh) for running the restaurant. In 2018, it was opened for non-members too. Prior to 2018, the rent was in thousands. In 2019, the tender was allotted for Rs 4 lakh per month with the condition non-members will not be offered restaurant service.

Hiring next contractor to take a month

The council has taken permission to start the process of advertising a tender. After floating the tender, 21 days will be given to aspirants to make bids. It will take another 10 days to complete the paper work. Nearly 1,200 members/users are entitled to use the services here.