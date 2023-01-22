Lakshay School of Cricket log 119-run victory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 21

Lakshay School of Cricket (LSC) defeated YMCA by 119 runs in a match of the Sub-Junior Challenger League today.

Batting first, LSC scored 250/8 in 30 overs with the help of Jaya Aditya Dogra (77), Kartk Rana (33) and Shourya Kapoor (32). Kushal Japlot (18) was another notable scorer for the side. Kanha Rathore claimed two wickets, while Soumil Kaushal took one.

In reply, YMCA posted 131/9 in 23.5 overs. Shivansh Chaudhary (44) remained the main scorer, while Arman and 12 Anmol contributed 12 runs each. Dogra claimed three wickets, while Shedev Tanwar took two for the bowling side.

Sector 44 school log win

In another match, St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, defeated DPS, Mohali, by 131 runs. The Sector 44 outfit posted 277/4 in 30 overs. Paras Dhamija scored 138 runs, while Adhiraaj Kurl added 63 runs to the total. Harjagteshwar (35) was another notable scorer for the side. Akshit Saroa claimed 2/41 for the bowling side. In reply, the Mohali outfit posted 146/8 in 30 overs. Abhishek Rana (39), Saroa (34) and Gursharanpreet (25) were notable scorers for the side. Pushpinder Singh claimed two wickets, while Kqnish Singla, Hitansh and Baljeet Singh took one wicket each for the bowling side.