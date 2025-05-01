DT
Home / Chandigarh / Lakshiv, Jiaana chess champs

Lakshiv, Jiaana chess champs

Lakshiv Mittal in the Under-9 open category (four points) and Jiaana Garg in the girls’ category (2.5 points) emerged the winners at the Chandigarh Under-9 Open and Girls Chess Championship. Lavit Kansal claimed second position in the open event, while...
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:56 AM May 01, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Lakshiv Mittal in the Under-9 open category (four points) and Jiaana Garg in the girls’ category (2.5 points) emerged the winners at the Chandigarh Under-9 Open and Girls Chess Championship.

Lavit Kansal claimed second position in the open event, while Ibaadat Kaur finished second in the girl’s category.

The selected two boys and two girls will represent Chandigarh at the National Under-9 meet to be held in Gurugram from June 15.

