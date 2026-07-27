Lakshya, Ranveer emerge best boxers

Lakshya of Government Model High School, Sector 48, was adjudged the best boxer in the under-14 category, while Ranveer of Stepping Stones School, Sector 37, won the similar honour in the under-17 category on the concluding day of the BJP Khelo Chandigarh Games for Boxing at the Sector 42 Sports Complex.

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Lakshya won the 32-34kg gold medal in the boys’ U-14 age group by defeating Shourya of Government Model High School, Sector 42. In the 34-36kg final, Aditya Panwar of Government Model High School, Sector 12, posted win over Rishav of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, whereas Debeet Sharma of Tribune Model School, Sector 29, won the 38-40kg event by defeating Angad Sodhi of St Soldier’s School, Sector 28.

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In the 42-44kg final, Rohan of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40, outplayed Aditya of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 40(B), and Ashwin Chaudhary of Chitkara International School, Sector 25, won the 46-48kg gold medal by defeating Anshit Rana of Shivalik Public School, Sector 41. In the 48-50kg event, Ankush Yadav of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 56, defeated Nakul Khatri of PML SD Public School, Sector 32, while Karanveer Singh of DAV School, Sector 39, and Ajay Singh of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, shared the third position.

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In the girls’ Under-14 age group, Nancy Verma of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 56, defeated Himani of Government Model High School, Sector 49, to win the 42-44kg category gold medal.

In the 46-48kg final, Deepika of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary School, Sector 40, defeated Tamanna of DAV School, Sector 39, whereas Tanvi of Shishu Niketan School, Sector 22, won the 48–50kg final by defeating Arti of Government Model High School, Sector 37.

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In the girls’ under-17 event, Yashpal Preet Kaur of Government Model High School, Sector 25, won the 42-44kg final by defeating Needa of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 15, while in the 44-46kg final, Kavya of Dev Samaj School, Sector 21, defeated Kashish of Government Model High School, Sector 38. In the 48-50kg final, Nisha of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, outplayed Pratibha of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sector 23, while in the 50-52kg final, Shine of AKSIPS, Sector 45, defeated Varnita of Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 15.

Mehak of DAV School, Sector 8, won the 52-54kg gold medal by defeating Gunjan of KV School, Sector 47, and in the 57-60kg final, Pratima of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Maloya, ousted Manjot Kaur of Government Model High School, Sector 39. In the 70-75kg final, Sehajta of the Sector 8 DAV School defeated Manvinder Kaur of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 15.

In the 54-57 kg event, Anirudh Bhardwaj won gold and Aditya Vaid silver. Aryan Kumar and Aditey finished joint third. In the 57-60kg category, Arsh defeated Saket Hind to win gold, while Karandeep Singh settled for bronze. In the 60-63 kg final, Prince Verma defeated Kartik. Harsh Mundaliya and Shivam Yadav stood joint third.

City BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra, along with Prabhjit Singh Lamba, state convener, Sports Cell, BJP-Chandigarh, and Shakti Devshali, vice-president, BJP-Chandigarh, and others awarded the winners.