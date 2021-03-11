'Lal Lakeer' displays pain of Partition

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to commemorate August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day would provide an opportunity to the youth to know the history.

This was stated by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar after witnessing a play, “Lal Lakeer”, at Indradhanush Auditorium here this evening.

The play, which lasted about an hour and a half, depicted the Partition with finesse and sensitivity, displaying horrific and inexplicable struggles that people faced during that period.

It was staged by Natya Griham Group, composed by Dinesh Nair and directed by Dr Navdeep Kaur.