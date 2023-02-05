Lalru gets foot overbridge

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 4

The installation of a foot overbridge completed at Lalru today. The bridge witll facilitate the movement of over 2,000 students of a government school and people residing in villages in its vicinity.

The issue was being constantly monitored by the Road Safety Committee headed by Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain as it had been identified as one of the major black spots in the district.

NHAI Project Director Pradeep Atri said the bridge was constructed at a cost of Rs 83 lakh. The work was completed today.

The overbridge was a long pending demand of the Municipal Committee, Lalru.

Jain has directed the NHAI authorities to expedite the completion of flyovers on the Ambala-Chandigarh road and make sincere efforts to ensure smooth flow of traffic from Bhankharpur to Chandigarh. The traffic police have also been directed to deploy additional manpower on weekends and during peak hours to avoid traffic congestion.