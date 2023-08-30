Lalru school lecturer held for graft

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 29

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested a Lecturer, Umesh Kumar Munjal, posted at the Government Senior Secondary School, Lalru, in district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.16 lakh from P Ranjan, a resident of Nanak Nagri, Abohar, Fazilka.

Ranjan had complained that his wife Priya Miglani, a government teacher, was posted at Government Senior Secondary School, Kussowal, in Ferozepur district, which is about 180 km from their residence. Umesh reportedly contacted him to get his wife transferred near home. He (the complainant) met him at Muktsar on October 26, 2021, and the lecturer allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh for getting her wife transferred. The lecturer had reportedly taken Rs 1.16 lakh as a bribe from the complainant on different dates and then started demanding the remaining amount of the bribe. However, his wife was not transferred as the complainant failed to pay the remaining amount of the bribe to the suspect.

The complainant said the Punjab Education Department had opened the portal for online transfers on June 10, 2022, and on the application, Priya Miglani was transferred to Government Senior Secondary School, Bhitiwala, Malout tehsil, Muktsar district. She joined duty on new posting on June 16, 2022. But the suspect started harassing them.

A spokesperson said a team of the VB unit of Fazilka arrested Umesh today after registering an FIR under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act against him at Ferozepur Range.

