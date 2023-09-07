Land Acquisition: ED attaches Rs 7.88 cr properties over fraudulent enhanced relief

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 6

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached immovable and movable properties valued at approximately Rs 7.88 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with a fraudulent disbursement of enhanced compensation related to land acquisition by the Land Acquisition Office (LAO) here.

These assets are linked to Baljit Singh, the legal heir of several individuals, including Late Karnail Singh, Late Pritam Singh, Late Ishar Singh, Late Sher Singh, Late Gulzar Singh and Late Jasmer Chand.

The ED investigation into this case was initiated following an FIR registered by the Haryana Police, citing various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, against both landowners and officials associated with the Land Acquisition Office.

Subsequent findings by the ED exposed a troubling collusion between landowners and officials. This was achieved by providing false information related to Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) filed before the Supreme Court, resulting in an improper loss of Rs 9.71 crore to the state exchequer.

Furthermore, the ED investigation uncovered that ineligible beneficiaries and their legal heirs had invested the proceeds of their ill-gotten gains from the enhanced compensation in fixed deposits, shares, immovable properties and personal expenses. Consequently, assets, both immovable and movable, worth approximately Rs 7.88 crore, have been provisionally attached following the provisions of the PMLA.

