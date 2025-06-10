A Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) transformer, two electricity poles and a vehicle suffered damages due to a cave-in near the basement of an under-construction shopping mall in Sector 68 this morning.

The approach road leading to nearby houses developed cracks and was barricaded in the aftermath of the incident. The electricity in the immediate vicinity, meanwhile, remained interrupted until late in the evening.

“No safety measures were taken despite repeated warnings to the mall owners of the developing cracks in the area,” claimed area residents, ruing that even after the incident no one has to the spot.

A written complaint has been forwarded to the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and the Municipal Corporation.

The residents further claimed that cracks had developed in the area due to unsafe digging work being carried out by the mall owners for past one year.

“Construction work is going on interrupted despite the incident. Labourers working here are at risk too. Already a five-story commercial building adjacent to the basement has come up. Not even one official of Gmada or the administration has come to inspect the spot,” said Kulwinder Singh Sanju, husband of Ward Number 27 councillor Parminder Kaur.

Residents alleged that largescale digging in the area has raised safety concerns as monsoon season is set to arrive.