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Home / Chandigarh / Land dispute behind fire at Mohali garage

Land dispute behind fire at Mohali garage

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:10 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Cars gutted at Auto Focus Detailing Studio in Sector 117, Mohali, on Diwali night. File photo
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The police have booked five persons, including the landowner of Automart World in Sector 117, his son and son-in-law, for allegedly setting 14 cars parked in the garage ablaze on Diwali night over a land dispute.

The accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh, Jai Singh, Jasveer Singh, Harman Singh (Gurdeep’s son), all residents of Ballomajra, and Garry, Gurdeep’s son-in-law, who resides in Bhagomajra.

The fire gutted 14 cars parked in the garage. Initially, the police suspected foul play in the incident.

Complainant Ajay Kumar, a resident of Sunny Enclave, Kharar, who owns a garage on the accused’s land, stated in his complaint that he had been embroiled in a dispute with Gurdeep for some time. A case regarding the dispute is pending in a Mohali court.

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“The arson was carried out by the suspects in retaliation for the court case,” he alleged.

According to the complaint, Gurdeep allegedly uprooted solar panels from the garage roof on the night of November 7 and threw them into an adjoining plot. Ajay had left for his hometown in Gurdaspur that day. On November 8, he received a phone call informing him that his garage had been gutted in a fire. Police officials said the accused were absconding and efforts were underway to trace them.

Based on Ajay’s statement, a case under Section 326(F) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Sohana police station on Monday.

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