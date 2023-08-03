Land exchange for Haryana Assembly hits green hurdle

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 2

Proposed exchange of land for the construction of a new Haryana Assembly building now faces a significant environmental hurdle, as the land offered by the Haryana Government falls within the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary. The move has met with opposition from political parties of Punjab.

Recently, officials from the UT Administration and Haryana Government conducted a demarcation of 12 acres in Saketri village, Panchkula district, which is intended to be swapped with 10 acres to be allotted by the UT Administration for the construction of the new Assembly building. The proposed location is near the railway station light point, towards the IT Park road in Chandigarh.

UT Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh has announced that the next meeting to discuss all related issues regarding the land exchange will take place on August 10.

The UT Administration’s decision to allocate 10 acres near the IT park road to Haryana for constructing the new Assembly building, in exchange for 12 acres in Saketri village, has raised concerns about potential changes to the map of Chandigarh.

However, the exchange has hit a snag as the Haryana Government is now working on obtaining environmental clearance for the land that falls in the eco-sensitive zone of the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary.

The allocation of land for the Haryana Assembly building in Chandigarh was announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 9, 2022, during the 30th meeting of the Northern Zonal Council in Jaipur. This decision came in response to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s demand for the state’s rights in the existing Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh, which it currently shares with Punjab. The demand stemmed from the projected increase in the number of Assembly seats following the 2026 delimitation exercise.

The Haryana Government’s plea for additional land is based on the anticipated population growth after the 2026 decadal census. If the population of Haryana increases, the number of Assembly constituencies will rise from the current 90 to 126, and the number of Lok Sabha constituencies from 10 to 14.

Despite the reasoning, the decision to allot land in for the construction of an additional Vidhan Sabha complex has faced strong political opposition from Punjab. The issue remains a topic of contention, and the fate of the land exchange now rests on obtaining the necessary environmental clearance.