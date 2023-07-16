Land fraud main suspect held

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 15

The police have arrested Praveen Kumar, the prime suspect in a case of Rs 1.5-crore land fraud . He was arrested with the help of the cyber cell in a raid conducted at Chingri Ghata Pragati Maidan, Kolkata, on July 10.

Addressing the media, ACP Arvind Kamboj said the fraud took place in 2021 with the victim, Sandeep Rana, a resident of Chandigarh. He had been lured into a deal involving 72 bighas of land in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, worth Rs 7 crore. Praveen and his accomplices promised to share the expenses on land deal and the victim made the majority of the payment.

Trusting the suspects, Rana paid a staggering Rs 1.4 crore, believing that the land would be registered on his name after clearing Rs 1-crore bank loan. However, the victim soon discovered that the land had already been attached by the authorities, making its sale impossible.

Rana lodged a complaint with the Sector 7 police station that registered a case under Section 406/420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

