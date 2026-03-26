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Home / Chandigarh / Landowners begin dharna in front of GMADA office in Mohali

Landowners begin dharna in front of GMADA office in Mohali

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 02:30 AM Mar 26, 2026 IST
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They raised slogans against the Punjab Government and GMADA, announcing that they would not allow GMADA to acquire their land until their objections were addressed.
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To protest against the acquisition of land for the expansion of Aerotropolis, Sector 100 and Sector 103 areas of Mohali, landowners from 16 villages on Wednesday commenced a permanent sit-in in front of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) office in Phase VIII.

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Earlier in the morning, landowners had a meeting with GMADA Chief Administrator for early resolution of their long-standing grievances. After the meeting proved to be inconclusive, they raised slogans against the Punjab Government and GMADA, announcing that they would not allow the development authority to acquire their land until their objections were addressed and vowed to hold a permanent sit-in.

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Seven landowners, including Jagroop Singh Kurdi, Makhan Singh Gigemajra, Amrik Singh Badi, Gurbhej Singh Kurdi, Harminder Singh Patton, Harjit Singh Badi and Jarnail Singh, sat on a hunger strike from 10 am to 5 pm in front of the office. Starting Thursday, landowners from one village will hold a relay hunger strike each day.

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Former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, Mohali Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, SAD president Parvinder Singh Sohana, Mohali Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi also participated in the protest. They accused the state government of grabbing farmers’ land and announced full support of their respective parties.

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