Landowners celebrate as Mohali court orders attachment of GMADA LAC office in 12-year-old compensation case

Landowners celebrate as Mohali court orders attachment of GMADA LAC office in 12-year-old compensation case

The award was announced with regard to 6.34 acres of land and compensation was enhanced to the tune of Rs 2,39,00,000 per acre, in addition to the statutory benefits
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:18 PM Sep 02, 2025 IST
Armed with the court order, the landowners reached the GMADA office with drumbeaters to express their happiness.
A Mohali court has issued warrants of attachment of property of GMADA Land Acquisition Collector (LAC) office after the authority failed to pay up the enhancement in compensation to the landowners of Sector 97, 106 and 107.

The court had enhanced the compensation by Rs 2.39 crore per acre for 6.34 acres of land acquired in 2013.

Armed with the court order, the landowners reached the GMADA office in Sector 62 along with drumbeaters (dholi) to express their happiness in the 12-year-old case.

GMADA had acquired the land for public purpose at the expenses of M/s UNITECH Ltd for development of Mega Township Project in Sector 97, 106 and 107 of Mohali. The award was announced on 28.06.2013 with regard to 6.34 acres of land and compensation was enhanced to the tune of Rs 2,39,00,000 per acre and in addition to the statutory benefits.

Gmada argued that M/s Unitech Ltd has filed application along with the stay application before the Punjab & Haryana High Court against the judgment and decree dated 29.10.2016, which is pending adjudication. However, the court found the objections to be devoid of merit and dismissed them.

The court noted that the "State Government is under legal obligation to deposit the amount of compensation so awarded with the executing court. The decree holders are held entitled to the compensation so awarded and in case of any dispute between M/s Unitech Limited or GMADA, the same is inter-se between them, not affecting the rights of the decree holders. Therefore, the JDs are directed to make the payment of the amount awarded and claimed under the execution petition on 28.08.2025."

The court directed the Bailiff to return the warrant on or before September 3 with the manner in which the order has been executed or why it has not been executed.

