Landscaping leaves little breathing space in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, July 18

Eyebrows are being raised after palm samplings planted on the median above the newly constructed vehicular underpass were closely surrounded with a cement mix on the Chandigarh-Zirakpur highway.

Eyewitnesses said the palm saplings were barely planted two-three days ago as a part of landscaping by the Municipal Council and now the divider is being covered by a layer of mortar.

When asked, officials of the company assigned the contract, said, “The space for watering has been left open. The divider has been cemented as the earth was repeatedly sinking and the level had gone down.”

The Punjab PWD officials said the maintenance work was being undertaken by the construction company, which would also look after the maintenance of the project for the next 10 years.

The rampant concretisation has not gone down well with the road users and Zirakpur residents, who expressed concerns that the move might lead to further waterlogging in the area. “It has not been a week that we saw the worst of waterlogging and after-effects of concretisation. The whole of Zirakpur gets waterlogged. Roads and bridges are already damaged. It is perplexing to see why this is being done here,” said a road user.

In 2000, the Central government had stated that an area of 6’X6’ around each tree be left open while concretising pavements.

The NGT had recently expressed strong reservations about the concretisation of open spaces and pedestrian paths in Mohali, which choke the trees and its roots of water and air. It had suggested the use of perforated tiles instead of interlocking tiles for percolation of water and air into the ground.

NGT against it

The NGT recently expressed strong reservations about concretisation of open spaces and pedestrian paths in Mohali.

It reasoned that the act chokes trees and its roots of water and air.

The tribunal suggested the use of perforated tiles instead of interlocking tiles for percolation of water and air into the ground.

#Zirakpur