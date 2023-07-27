Laptops stolen from PGI hostel

Chandigarh: Five laptops, other valuables and Rs 45,000 in cash were stolen from the PGI hostel. Dr Praveen, a Junior Resident, reported thieves struck at his room and four others in the hostel and took away five laptops, a USB drive, a hard disk, and cash. The police said they have registered a case at the Sector 11 station and started an investigation into the matter. TNS
4-year-old girl dies in accident
Chandigarh: A four-year-old girl died and her father was injured when the scooter they were riding was hit by a truck. Raman Jha, a resident of Daria village, reported that his scooter was hit by a truck at the Shastri Nagar light point. Her daughter was rushed to the PGI where the doctors declared her dead on arrival. The police said a case of negligent driving had been registered at the IT Park station. The truck driver, Kulwinder Singh, was arrested and later released on bail.
