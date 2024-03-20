Large-scale Illegal mining in Ghaggar comes to light

Chandigarh, March 19
Illegal mining has been going on near the Ghaggar River, near Chatt Bir Zoo, under political patronage for a few weeks. Apart from a Patiala-based religious sect, private individuals were also engaged in illegal mining with JCBs and poclain machines. The residents of Chatt village said that about 20 to 30 trucks have been passing through the forest area behind the Chatt Bir Zoo on a daily basis. They added that the trucks were carrying sand and gravel.
A forest guard said, “As the trucks were plying through the forest area, trenches were dug to prevent their movement. A complaint regarding the matter was lodged with the police and mining department.” Officials of the forest department have been trying to stop the trucks, but to no avail.
The Mohali Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Kanwardeep Singh, said a team visited the spot and reported that the trucks were carrying sand and gravel. He said that the trucks were plying on the kacha road behind the Chatt Bir Zoo. “A complaint was lodged about the trucks going through the forest area; because of this, we have dug up trenches to prevent the plying of the trucks in the area,” he said.
Dera Bassi Mining Officer Lakhbir Singh said he had lodged a complaint with the police. He added that even though the election code of conduct was in force, the mining continued.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Misleading advertisements: Appear in court on April 2, SC directs Ramdev
Issues showcause notice to Patanjali, Balkrishna
India 3rd most polluted after Bangladesh, Pak
Delhi worst capital | Air quality of Bihar’s Begusarai poore...
Congress holds CEC meet, picks candidates for 9 Bengal seats
Announcement likely today | Chandigarh nominee also discusse...
Tamil Nadu will lead the way in defeating anti-shakti forces: Modi
BJP-PMK alliance sealed as PM winds up 5-day South India cam...