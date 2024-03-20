Large-scale Illegal mining in Ghaggar comes to light

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

Illegal mining has been going on near the Ghaggar River, near Chatt Bir Zoo, under political patronage for a few weeks. Apart from a Patiala-based religious sect, private individuals were also engaged in illegal mining with JCBs and poclain machines. The residents of Chatt village said that about 20 to 30 trucks have been passing through the forest area behind the Chatt Bir Zoo on a daily basis. They added that the trucks were carrying sand and gravel.

A truck involved in mining moves on a temporary road in forest area behind the zoo.

A forest guard said, “As the trucks were plying through the forest area, trenches were dug to prevent their movement. A complaint regarding the matter was lodged with the police and mining department.” Officials of the forest department have been trying to stop the trucks, but to no avail.

The Mohali Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Kanwardeep Singh, said a team visited the spot and reported that the trucks were carrying sand and gravel. He said that the trucks were plying on the kacha road behind the Chatt Bir Zoo. “A complaint was lodged about the trucks going through the forest area; because of this, we have dug up trenches to prevent the plying of the trucks in the area,” he said.

Dera Bassi Mining Officer Lakhbir Singh said he had lodged a complaint with the police. He added that even though the election code of conduct was in force, the mining continued.

