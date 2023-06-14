Lather fashions Terrace Zone win

Chandigarh, June 13
An unbeaten half century by Bhagmender Lather (71) helped Terrace Zone to register a six-wicket win over Sukhna Zone in the ongoing UTCA Men’s Senior Multi-Day Cricket Tournament.
In reply to Sukhna Zone first innings total of 338/8, the Terrace Zone lads were bundled out for 371 runs. Sukhna Zone declared their inning at 241/6 to post a target of 208.
The match which was heading for a draw was enlivened by the blistering knock of Lather (three sixes and five boundaries). He was well supported by Nikhil Thakur (43) and Taranpreet Singh (36).
