Lather fashions Terrace Zone win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 13

An unbeaten half century by Bhagmender Lather (71) helped Terrace Zone to register a six-wicket win over Sukhna Zone in the ongoing UTCA Men’s Senior Multi-Day Cricket Tournament.

In reply to Sukhna Zone first innings total of 338/8, the Terrace Zone lads were bundled out for 371 runs. Sukhna Zone declared their inning at 241/6 to post a target of 208.

The match which was heading for a draw was enlivened by the blistering knock of Lather (three sixes and five boundaries). He was well supported by Nikhil Thakur (43) and Taranpreet Singh (36).