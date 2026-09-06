Law Alumni Golf Championship: Justice Alok wins top spot

Justice Alok Jain won the gold medal with a score of 81 in the Judges Individual Category (Gross) during the inaugural Law Alumni Golf Championship (LAGC)-2026, India’s first inter-law school alumni golf championship organised by the Legal Fairways Foundation at the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC). Justice BS Walia (82) claimed the second position and Justice PS Chauhan (83) finished third.

In the Judges Individual Category (Net), Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal, Justice Mahesh Grover and Justice Arun Monga won the top three position, receptively. In the Judges’ category, Justice Arun Monga won the longest drive event, while the nearest-to-pin event was won by Justice Amit Rawal. Justice Jaishree Thakur claimed the straightest drive title.

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In the Lawyers’ Individual category (Gross) - Arjun Singh Rai (UILS, Chandigarh Team 1) with a gross of 75 was adjudged winner on the best back-9 score of 36. Jaiveer Sandhu (UILS Chandigarh Team 1) claimed the second position with a score of 75 (back 9 score of 40) and Karmanbir Singh Kharbanda (OP Jindal) with a gross score of 78 clinched the third position.

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In Lawyers’ Individual category (Net), Vidushpat Singhania of GLC Bombay (65), Nishant Prasad of NALSAR (66) and Akal Brar of NLU Delhi (67) claimed the top three position, respectively. In the Lawyers’ category, the longest drive was won by Ramandeep Singh, while the title of straightest drive was won by Shitesh Mukherjee and nearest-to-pin event was bagged by Jaiveer Sandhu.

The one-day championship was played in the double peoria net format. Teams from Delhi dominated the day. In the team category, Campus Law Centre (CLC), DU (Team 2) comprising Ankush Das, Inderbir Singh Alag, Ravi Nanda and Mrinal Bharti were declared winners.

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The CLC, DU Team (1) comprising JP Sengh, Sudhanshu Batra, Harkirat Sawhney and Sitesh Mukherjee finished second. National Law University (NLU), Delhi, comprising Dhruv Gupta, Keerat Dhillon, Akal Brar and Precious Kelson finished third.