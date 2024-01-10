Law graduate held for drug peddling

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 9

The Crime Branch of the UT police has arrested a law graduate for allegedly possessing 22 gm of heroin. Three vehicles and Rs 95,000 were also seized from his possession. The police claimed the suspect was an associate of a drug peddler having links with Pakistan-based smugglers.

The suspect has been identified as Sukhpreet Singh (29), alias Pardeep, a resident of Mansa in Punjab. The police said they had earlier nabbed a peddler, named Gagan, who during interrogation revealed that he used to receive drug consignments on the directions of Sukhpreet and one Resham Singh. The consignments were then handed over to the duo. Crime branch officials said each consignment contained around 8 kg of heroin. “Gagan was paid Rs 2-3 lakh per consignment by Resham,” the police said, adding Sukhpreet came in contact with Resham during lockdown and got involved in drug trade. “As per his disclosure, Resham, the kingpin of the drug syndicate, has links with Pakistan-based smugglers,” the police said.

