Law officer held guilty of bribery

Chandigarh, September 29

A CBI court has held law officer Munish Mittal, attached with the Punjab’s Prisons Department, guilty in a corruption case registered eight years ago. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on September 30

Mittal was arrested on August 25, 2015, by the CBI for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 for the early release of a convict lodged at the Nabha Jail. The CBI claimed the convict had completed about 14 years out of 20 of his imprisonment and Mittal was seeking a bribe to move the file forward. The convict, a resident of Patiala, was currently on parole.

After receiving the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and Mittal was arrested from the office of the department in Sector 17 Chandigarh.

After completing the investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet against the accused in January 2016. Finding a prima facie case, the CBI court framed charges against the accused for the offence punishable under Sections 7 and 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act to which the accused pleaded not guilty.

The counsel for the accused argued he was falsely implicated. Narender Singh, public prosecutor, argued the prosecution had proved the case. After hearing the arguments, the court held the accused guilty for the offences framed against him.

