Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide in Panchkula police net

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 14

The police apprehended an alleged key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang involved in various criminal activities, including extortion.

Satbir Singh, alias Satbir Gujjar, was arrested by the Crime Branch. The arrest was made in connection with multiple cases registered in Ambala and Panchkula districts and Chandigarh.

The 30-year-old suspect, a resident of Bijanpur village in Dera Bassi of Mohali district, was allegedly associated with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

During a probe, it was revealed that Satbir, who worked as a property dealer, had established connections with Bishnoi and his henchmen during his previous incarceration. Along with them, he indulged in illicit activities such as extortion and robberies, creating an atmosphere of fear in the Panchkula area. The gang would intimidate victims and demand ransoms.

Satbir was found in possession of three pistols and two cartridges upon his arrest.

The recovered weapons, along with other evidence, were presented before the court, following which the suspect was remanded in judicial custody.

The police spokesperson said Satbir had been involved in approximately 11 cases related to extortion, murder bid, assault, possession of illegal weapons, demanding ransom, and using a mobile phone while in jail.

One of the recent cases was registered following a complaint by Chain Singh Gautam of Ratpur Colony in Pinjore, who received threats from Satbir. In a recorded conversation, Satbir allegedly threatened to harm the complainant’s son. A case was registered against Satbir.

The suspect was also allegedly involved in the abduction of Deepak, aka Tinu, from the Government Hospital in Sector 6 here.

Satbir was a former classmate of Sampat Nehra, a notorious henchman associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.