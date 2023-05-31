Lawyer booked for cheating

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A lawyer has been booked on the charge of cheating. Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Bhiwani, Haryana, alleged that an advocate, Gopal Soni, cheated him of Rs 22 lakh on the pretext of getting him appointed as a superintendent at the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He alleged the suspect issued him a fake appointment letter. The Sector 3 police have registered a case under Section 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC. TNS

Theft reported at Sector 35 House

Chandigarh: A theft was reported at a house in Sector 35. Gursher Singh Grewal reported that an unidentified person stole one laptop, two gold bangles, one silver idol and other valuables from his house between May 26 and 29. The Sector 36 police have registered a case and started investigation.