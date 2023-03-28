Lawyer loses Rs 87,000 to online fraud in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

A lawyer fell prey to online fraud and allegedly lost Rs 87,000. The UT police have registered an FIR almost three months after the incident.

Complainant Ajay Jagga, a resident of Sector 21, reported that he had called at German Embassy in New Delhi to seek information about the person who is heading their legal cell.

“I called the embassy on December 29 to take particulars about a person to whom I wanted to send New Year greetings,” Jagga said.

He said there was some issue following which calls got disconnected several times. The person at the other end claimed that he would call me back.

“Soon, I got a call from a mobile number and the suspect, who posed as an official at the embassy, claimed that I will have to pay Rs 2 as fee to avail of information. The suspect sent me a link,” Jagga said.

Jagga said it was a VFS global payment form, which he filled. “I received OTPs that were required while filling the form after which a sum of Rs 87,000 was debited from my bank account in three transactions,” he said.

The police were informed about the incident, following which an investigation was initiated. A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station.