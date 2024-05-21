Lawyer posing as ‘judicial officer’ arrested in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, May 20

An SUV driver, who posed as a judicial officer and argued with the police over a traffic violation at the Sector 45/46/49/50 roundabout, has been arrested. The police have also issued a challan for the traffic violation.

The video of the incident had gone viral. When the police signalled the SUV driver to pull over, he stopped at a distance and parked the vehicle improperly. As the police asked him why a piece of cloth was hanging in front of the number plate, an argument ensued. The driver claimed he was a judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) officer and made the police speak with a senior officer on his phone. When the police asked him to show his driving licence, he sped away. Police said ASI Ajit Singh of the traffic wing lodged a complaint. The SUV driver, identified as Parkash Singh Marwah, a resident of Sector 51 and a lawyer has been booked under Sections 170 (personating a public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duties) and 419 (cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 49 police station. The accused has been challaned for jumping red light and tampering with number plates. His vehicle has been impounded.