Lawyer's Internet search ends with Rs 1 lakh fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

A woman lawyer lost Rs 1 lakh in an incident of cyber fraud.

The complainant, a Sector 38 resident, reported that she was looking up Google for a doctor’s number. She found one and called on it, but nobody answered. Soon, she received a call from another number and the caller claimed that he was receptionist at the doctor’s clinic.

The caller asked the complainant to make a payment of Rs 5 on the pretext of booking an appointment. He sent a link through WhatsApp to make the payment. He also enquired about the complainant’s particulars.

She later found that Rs 1 lakh were siphoned off from her bank account.

The complainant said she did not share any OTP with the person.

The police were informed about the incident following which a case has been registered at the Cybercrime police station. An investigation has been initiated into it.