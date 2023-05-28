Lawyer's Internet search ends with Rs 1 lakh fraud

Chandigarh, May 27
A woman lawyer lost Rs 1 lakh in an incident of cyber fraud.
The complainant, a Sector 38 resident, reported that she was looking up Google for a doctor’s number. She found one and called on it, but nobody answered. Soon, she received a call from another number and the caller claimed that he was receptionist at the doctor’s clinic.
The caller asked the complainant to make a payment of Rs 5 on the pretext of booking an appointment. He sent a link through WhatsApp to make the payment. He also enquired about the complainant’s particulars.
She later found that Rs 1 lakh were siphoned off from her bank account.
The complainant said she did not share any OTP with the person.
The police were informed about the incident following which a case has been registered at the Cybercrime police station. An investigation has been initiated into it.
