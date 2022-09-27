Lawyers of Dist Courts skip work in protest

Chandigarh, September 26
Members of the District Bar Association, Chandigarh, today abstained from work in protest against police action against one of its members, Ashok Sehgal, an advocate.
Sunil Toni, president of the association, said action should be taken against the real culprits who were trying to implicate the member in a false case.
The police had visited Sehgal’s house two days ago, claiming that they had received information that “ganja” was kept in his car. The advocate denied all charges. He also claimed to have submitted CCTV footage and other proof to show that somebody was trying to implicate him in a false case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US asks Pakistan to better-manage ties with India
Sidesteps Indian concern over first arms package to Pakistan...
Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi; evacuation begins
East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka says an evacuation...
Jaipur rebellion puts question mark on Ashok Gehlot running for Congress chief's post
Congress president Sonia Gandhi had sought a written report ...