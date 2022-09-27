Lawyers of Dist Courts skip work in protest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 26

Members of the District Bar Association, Chandigarh, today abstained from work in protest against police action against one of its members, Ashok Sehgal, an advocate.

Sunil Toni, president of the association, said action should be taken against the real culprits who were trying to implicate the member in a false case.

The police had visited Sehgal’s house two days ago, claiming that they had received information that “ganja” was kept in his car. The advocate denied all charges. He also claimed to have submitted CCTV footage and other proof to show that somebody was trying to implicate him in a false case.