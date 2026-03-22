Laxmi-Preeti clinch yoga gold at All-India Civil Service meet in Chandigarh

Laxmi Devi and Preeti from Haryana Secretariat won the women’s Under-40 years rhythmic pair gold with a score of 60.88 on the concluding day of the All-India Civil Services (AICS) Yogasana Championship today.

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The championship was organised by the UT Sports Department, under the aegis of the Central Civil Services Cultural and Sports Board (CCSCSB), New Delhi, at the Sector 23 Table Tennis Hall.

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Himadri J Bhatt and Krupalibahen C Rathava of Gujarat Secretariat claimed the second position with 50.50 points, while Shruti Narendra Pande and Rinkuben Acharya of Gujarat Regional Sports Board scored 49.88 to finish third.

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In the women’s rhythmic pair 40-50 years, the pair of Yashodha Rani and Nidhi from Haryana Secretariat claimed the first position with a score of 65.25, while E Ammaji & Ch Hema Latha of Andhra Pradesh Secretariat claimed the second position with 47.25 points. Neelam Puri Bisht and Neelam Negi of Uttarakhand scored 44.50 points to finish third.

In the above 50 years event, the pair of Honey Koli and Geeta Sarwan from Central Secretariat, Delhi, claimed the top podium position with a score of 62.25 points, followed by the duo of Shylaja MB and Jayamma MB from Karnataka Secretariat at second position with 58.25 points. Bharati Kharade and Sangita Shelke of Maharashtra Secretariat claimed third position with 50.50 points.

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Dr Mahender Singh, Joint Director Sports, Chandigarh Administration, also won first position in the men’s 50 years traditional solo event by scoring 32.540 points.