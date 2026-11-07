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Home / Chandigarh / Le Corbusier-designed manhole covers vanish from Sectors 45, 46

Le Corbusier-designed manhole covers vanish from Sectors 45, 46

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:47 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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A manhole without cover.
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Despite repeated assurances, the Chandigarh Administration and the Municipal Corporation have failed to protect the city’s heritage assets. Thieves have stolen Le Corbusier-designed manhole covers from Sectors 45 and 46.

The heritage covers, bearing the imprint of Le Corbusier’s master plan for Chandigarh, have become prized collectibles in overseas auctions, fetching prices of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. Several such covers have been smuggled out of the city in the past and sold abroad.

The Sub-Divisional Engineer of the Municipal Corporation has lodged as many as six complaints with the police over thefts reported in the past week. The covers were stolen from outside house numbers 593, 1155 and 3503 in Sector 46, 2018 and 2219 in Sector 45-C, 610 and 614 in Sector 46-A.

Ward No. 34 Councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi expressed serious concern over the repeated thefts of sewer covers and iron benches. He said such incidents had been on the rise, with thieves stealing civic infrastructure even in broad daylight.

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Residents claimed that nearly a dozen sewer covers and iron benches had been stolen recently.

Gabi said several thefts had reportedly been captured on CCTV cameras. Despite the police being provided footage and other relevant evidence, the thieves were yet to be arrested. The continued incidents, he said, had emboldened thieves and created a growing sense of insecurity among residents.

Local residents said they were taken aback when they discovered that manhole covers outside their houses had gone missing.

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Ajay Jagga, a member of the Administrator’s Advisory Council and the Chandigarh Heritage Item Protection Cell, said the authorities had failed to learn lessons from repeated thefts. He said he had long been demanding that all Le Corbusier-designed manhole covers be numbered and fitted with

Heritage manhole covers vanish from Sec 45, 46

GPS tracking chips. Alternatively, he suggested, the heritage covers could be replaced with ordinary ones and the original pieces preserved at a designated location.

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Jagga said it had been informed during Heritage Cell meetings that more than 3,000 such covers still existed in the city. He warned that unless immediate steps were taken, Chandigarh could lose all its heritage manhole covers to theft.

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