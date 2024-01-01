Leader, supporters join AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 31

Jarnail Singh, who had contested the Municipal Corporation (MC) elections as an Independent candidate from Ward No. 32, along with his supporters joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday.

He was welcomed by Dr SS Ahluwalia, co-incharge of AAP’s city wing.

Jarnail Singh said he was impressed by the work being done by the AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi. He thus joined AAP along with hundreds of his supporters. He said he would take AAP’s people-friendly policies to every home and would further strengthen the party.

Dr Ahluwalia said the people of the city had made up their mind to oust traditional parties in the Lok Sabha elections. He said AAP’s only goal was to ensure that the city residents got world-class health and education facilities and corruption-free administration.

