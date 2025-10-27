DT
Home / Chandigarh / Leaders attend Haryana IPS officer’s antim ardas

Leaders attend Haryana IPS officer’s antim ardas

The solemn ceremony began at 12 noon and was attended by his wife and daughters

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 03:04 AM Oct 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
People take part in IPS officer Y Puran Kumar’s antim ardas ceremony at Gurdwara Nada Sahib.
Leaders, senior officials and general public attended the antim ardas (final prayer ceremony) of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar at Gurdwara Nada Sahib this afternoon.

The solemn ceremony began at 12 noon and was attended by his wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, their two daughters and her brother Amit Rattan, the AAP MLA from Bathinda (Rural), assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh among others.

A condolence message from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi was read out during the ceremony.

Cheema, meanwhile said, “Even in the 21st century, if casteism continues to exist, then it means our system is responsible for it and it needs to be rectified.”

Kumar, a 2001-batch IPS officer, was found dead at his private residence in Sector 11, on October 7, after he allegedly shot himself.

