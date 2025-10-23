Leaders should shun dynastic politics: Jain

Former MP Satya Pal Jain today urged political leaders to shun dynastic rule and arrogance as these are anti-poor and anti-worker and have no place in a civilised democratic society.

Advertisement

Addressing a gathering of workers during a function to celebrate Vishwakarma Day and Mazdoor Day at the Sector 44-45 Labour Chowk here, he said political leaders should adopt humility in public life.

Advertisement

Jain said lakhs of workers and labourers positively contributed in the development of the society. He said a true follower of Lord Vishwakarma could never be arrogant and it was high time political leaders of the country learnt a lesson in humility from poor workers.