Leaders should shun dynastic politics: Jain

Former MP Satya Pal Jain today urged political leaders to shun dynastic rule and arrogance as these are anti-poor and anti-worker and have no place in a civilised democratic society.
Addressing a gathering of workers during a function to celebrate Vishwakarma Day and Mazdoor Day at the Sector 44-45 Labour Chowk here, he said political leaders should adopt humility in public life.
Jain said lakhs of workers and labourers positively contributed in the development of the society. He said a true follower of Lord Vishwakarma could never be arrogant and it was high time political leaders of the country learnt a lesson in humility from poor workers.
