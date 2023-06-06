Leakage in Multi-level Parking: Former Mayor seeks CBI inquiry against then XEN

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 5

Former Mayor and senior AAP leader Pardeep Chhabra has demanded a CBI inquiry against the executive engineer in connection with the leakage in the Rs 48-crore multi-level parking in Sector 17 here.

Chhabra, through a press statement, said the corporation neither initiate any departmental inquiry and nor took strict action against the then executive engineer.”

“It is clear that substandard material was used in the construction of the multilevel parking. It would not have been possible without the connivance of municipal officials,” alleged Chhabra.

He said in this case, the district court has asked the corporation to return the security money to the company along with interest.

“This loss should be compensated by the executive engineer. The public money will go in waste,” he said.

A local court recently directed the MC to pay Rs 6.78 crore, along with interest at the rate of 12% per annum, to Gautam Builders, Engineers and Contractors, the firm that built the city’s first Rs 48-crore multi-level parking lot in Sector 17.

The court had found the corporation had provided the specifications, designs and drawings for the construction of the building, and the parking was constructed by the firm on the basis of the same.