Leaking roof, defunct escalators hassle visitors at Chandigarh railway station

Rainwater seeped through the newly built roof over the platforms while escalators remained non-functional at Chandigarh railway station on Sunday, even as officials maintained that the Rs 462-crore redevelopment of the station is over 90 per cent complete.

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A visit to the station in the evening found passengers waiting near the lifts as water seeped through the roof. The entry and exit passages remained in poor condition and the parking area was not properly maintained. There were stray dogs on the premises, both inside and outside the station building.

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The redevelopment of the station, aimed at turning it into a world-class multi-modal hub, has been going on for over three years and has missed four deadlines so far. The tender was floated in September 2022 and awarded in November 2022, with construction beginning in January 2023. Under the original contract, the work was to be completed within 15 months, setting April 10, 2024, as the first deadline. The project subsequently missed revised deadlines of December 31, 2024, October 31, 2025, and March 18, 2026.

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Officials associated with the project said the work was expected to be completed by October or November this year. They attributed the delay to the project being a brownfield one and the station remaining functional while redevelopment work continued. Structural work on the Chandigarh and Panchkula sides, the air concourse and the foot overbridges have been completed, while work on drainage and platform shelters is still in progress.

TEWARI FLAGS TRAFFIC CHAOS

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Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari took to social media platform “X” today, describing the traffic situation outside the railway station as chaotic, with commuters taking nearly an hour and a half to cover the one-kilometre stretch from the Madhya Marg light point to the station. Many passengers miss their trains due to traffic chaos.

Tewari said he had repeatedly flagged poor traffic arrangements to the Railway Protection Force and the Chandigarh Police, including DGP Sagar Preet Hooda, but “nothing is ever done and the mess becomes worse every day”.

He urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to direct the authorities concerned to put in place proper traffic management arrangements at the station, and asked the Chandigarh Police chief to ensure coordination between the force and the RPF.

Tewari said he had raised the issue in Parliament and in letters written to the Minister earlier as well.

Responding to a question raised by the MP in the Lok Sabha recently, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said the structural works for the station buildings on both sides had been completed, while work on the parking, other components and platform upgrade was underway.

Vaishnaw, along with Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu, who has since resigned from the Council of Ministers, had reviewed the redevelopment work during a recent visit to Chandigarh, when officials had put the physical progress at 91 per cent.

Yashanjit Singh, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Ambala Division, said: “It’s a brownfield project and not a greenfield one due to which public inconvenience happens. But, we are fully aware of the problems and are doing everything possible to minimise the issues faced by the public.”

He said the leakage from the sheds was on account of the work still being in progress, with drainage and other internal components yet to be completed. He said no fresh deadline had been fixed, but the work was likely to be completed by October or November this year.

WHAT COMMUTERS SAID

Anita, a frequent traveller from Ambala Cantonment, said she had been facing hardship due to the ongoing work for over three years.

Rajeev Gupta, who was travelling to Shirdi with his family, said the station presented a picture of neglect from the entry to the platform. Chirag, waiting to board the evening Shatabdi to Delhi, said the work remained incomplete every time he visited the station, with chaos at the entry, exit and inside the premises.