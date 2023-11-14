'Learn humility from labourers'

Chandigarh, November 13
Former MP Satya Pal Jain of BJP today said dynastic rule and arrogance were anti-poor and anti-worker and had no place in a democratic society.
He said political leaders should learn from the labourers, and shun arrogance and adopt humility in public life. In a democratic society, the common man should be entitled to hold high office and not those who claimed it due to their parents, forefathers or relatives, he added.
Jain was addressing a gathering of workers at Sector 44/45 Labour Chowk as the chief guest at a function organised by the Construction Workers Labour Union in connection with Lord Vishwakarma Day.
