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Home / Chandigarh / Learning from the pros: Kochhar, Gupta to host junior golf clinic at Chandigarh Golf Club

Learning from the pros: Kochhar, Gupta to host junior golf clinic at Chandigarh Golf Club

Will be held on the evening of September 8

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:32 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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A view of the Chandigarh Golf Club in Chandigarh. (FILE PHOTO)
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International golfers Karandeep Kochhar and Harendra Gupta will host a major junior golf clinic at the Chandigarh Golf Club on the evening of September 8, giving aspiring young golfers an opportunity to learn directly from two accomplished professionals.

Kochhar, captain of Krishna Punjab Raptors, one of the competing franchises in the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL), and Gupta are returning to their roots by hosting the clinic at the Chandigarh Golf Academy. Backed by the Krishna Group and Home Studio, the Krishna Punjab Raptors will feature several leading golfers in the upcoming league.

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“The clinic reflects a commitment that extends well beyond the professional arena — to nurturing the game at the grassroots level. It creates a platform where the next generation can interact with working professionals, gain practical insights and better understand what it takes to make the transition from junior competition to the professional ranks,” said Kochhar.

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For Kochhar, the clinic is also an opportunity to give back to the golfing community that played an important role in shaping his own journey. A member of the Chandigarh Golf Club, Kochhar has established himself as one of India’s leading young professionals. Currently ranked 15th on the Asian Tour, he is regarded as one of the country’s most promising international golfers. His journey reflects the growing ambition and confidence of Indian golf on the global stage.

Gupta, one of the most experienced professionals on the Raptors roster, brings more than two decades of competitive golfing experience to the clinic. His extensive experience at the professional level will provide the young participants with valuable insights into the technical, mental and competitive demands of the game.

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The clinic is aimed at encouraging young golfers to learn, engage and draw inspiration from professionals who have themselves progressed through the ranks, reinforcing the importance of grassroots development in the continued growth of Indian golf.

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