Learning Paths third in basketball meet

Mohali, October 31

Learning Paths School, Mohali, claimed third position in the boys’ U-12 category of the ongoing Bhagwant Singh Memorial Basketball Tournament today. They defeated Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, by a whisker 19-18. Gurpratap of Learning Paths scored eight points for the side.

In the boys’ U-14 category, Sapuin’s School, Sector 32, moved into the boys’ U-14 final by defeating Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Mohali, 40-04. Saket scored a maximum of 16 points for the winning team. The YPS lads, meanwhile, logged a 21-11 win over Shemrock School, Mohali, to claim third position. Simranjeet scored 12 points for the winning team.

The girls’ U-14 team of YPS defeated St Peter’s School, Sector 37, to claim the third spot. The side logged a 29-16 win as Amitoj scored 13 points. In the girls’ U-14 semifinals, Vivek High School, Mohali, defeated St Peter’s School 29-15. Prabhgun scored 17 points for the winning team. In another semis match, Vivek High School, Sector 38, defeated YPS 24- 14. Kashvi scored seven points.

Learning Paths claimed third position in the boys’ U-16 category by defeating YPS 54-33. Gurkanwar alone scored 41 points for the winning team. In the boys’ U-16 semis, Vivek High School, Mohali, defeated YPS 52- 47 as Pragun scored 17 points. Vivek High School, Chandigarh, ousted Learning Paths School 49-43. Uddish scored 21 points for the winning team. In the girls’ U-16 semis, Vivek School, Mohali, defeated Learning Paths 15-14. Phalgun scored five points for the winning team.

