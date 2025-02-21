Lecture on disease management at PGI

The Department of General Surgery, PGIMER, Chandigarh, in association with the Association of Colon & Rectal Surgeons of India (ACRSI), will organise a programme on Colorectal Diseases on February 22, at the NINE Auditorium, PGIMER.

The event will feature experts discussing advancements in colorectal disease management, minimally invasive surgeries, robotic techniques and colorectal cancer treatment.

The programme will include both lectures and research presentations.