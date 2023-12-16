Panchkula: Lecture on drones marks Vijay Divas

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 15

To commemorate the 52nd Vijay Divas, marking the historic Indian victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War, a discussion on “Drones – Revolutionising the Modern Battle” was organised under the aegis of the Indian Ex-servicemen Movement here today.

The event was chaired by Lt Gen Bhopinder Singh (retd), former Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Puducherry, while Lt Gen JP Singh, former Deputy Chief of Army Staff and adviser to DRDO, was the key speaker.

During the session, it was brought out that though drones have been used sporadically for about two decades, their use as a modern weapon platform suddenly exploded on the world stage on September 14, 2019, when these and cruise missiles were used by the Houthi movement in Yemen to attack Saudi Arabia’s oil processing facilities, cutting its oil production and export by half and causing millions of dollars worth of damage in one go. Saudi Arabia’s missile defences were unable to detect and stop a low-flying swarm of drones.

India has also imported a limited number of drones from Israel and the United States. Some indigenous manufacturing has also started. Drones equipped with optronics, communications and radars as well as integration with artificial intelligence, are a deadly platform and a serious challenge.

#Pakistan #Panchkula