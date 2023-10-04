Lecture on librarianship at Panjab University, Chandigarh

The Department of Library and Information Science, Panjab University, Chandigarh, organised a lecture on ‘Librarianship: Then and Now’ under the ‘Alumni Connect Series’. Mukul Pandey, a research scholar, anchored the event and theme of the lecture. Dr VK Anand shared the vast changes in librarianship.

One-day training programme

The population education cell of SCERT organised a one-day training programme under the Population Education Project. The programme focused on school health and wellness activities at the Government College of Education, Sector 20. The sessions were dedicated to gender equity and equality by Dr Ranjay Vardhan. It was designed by the SCERT with the objective of training prospective teachers and counsellors to facilitate the well-being of adolescents. The role of teachers in promoting holistic health among school-going children was also discussed during the programme.

Social Science Congress poster out

Prof Renu Vig, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University, released the poster for the Chandigarh Social Science Congress 2023 at her office. Dr Gaurav Gaur and Dr Upneet Kaur Mangat, the co-coordinators of the CHASSCONG, participated in the event. Prof Anju Suri shared that this CHASSCONG will be held from November 23 to 24 under the theme ‘Sustainable Development: Dimensions and Discourse’.

Cleanliness drive held

The Researcher Society and History Society, under the Department of History, organised a cleanliness drive: An Initiative towards Clean India. The drive was organised in and around Arts Block II. This cleanliness drive saw the participation of faculty members and 60 students of the department.

Awareness lecture organised

The ‘Redressal Cell of Differently Abled Students’ of the Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46, organised an awareness lecture and UDID camp in association with the Social Welfare Department. The principal, Abha Sudarshan, talked about the significance of the schemes of the Social Welfare Department. Jyoti, convenor of the cell, briefed the audience about the Social Welfare Department.

Week-long celebrations

The Department of Gandhian and Peace Studies, Panjab University, organised a week-long celebration of the Jayanti of Mahatma Gandhi from September 25 to October 2. A cleanliness drive was organised, which included cleaning the pool around Gandhi Bhawan and its surroundings. More than 150 students, university faculty members, and non-teaching staff participated. A lecture titled ‘Ethics in Public Administration: A Gandhian Perspective’ was delivered by Dr Ishika Sharma.

