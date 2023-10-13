Lecture on stubble burning

Panchkula, October 12
An awareness lecture was organised on the harmful effects of stubble burning and soil health at the Government College in Kalka today.
Block agriculture officers Krishna Kumar, Om Prakash and Prateek Sharma enlightened the students about the harms of burning crop residue.
The need for sustainable agricultural practices and their role in the overall well-being of the environment were highlighted.
